Grouse Hollow Journal: Jammed-up lawn mower functions with persistence

I keep putting off washing our Outback. It needs washing, but every time I find the ambition to wash it, the weather guessers say it is going to rain. My new motto, “It’ll keep” kicks in and I wait. A bird left a sign of its presence on the hood several weeks ago. Still there this morning. I take some time to vacuum it out and wipe it down inside, finally retrieving the carpeted summer floor mats last week.

While mowing around the edge of our garden, I managed to jamb a baseball sized rock into the mower deck. I spent more time on my back trying to get the rock out of the mower deck on our John Deere riding mower than I spent actually cutting grass I think. The episode turned out to be one of those times when a quick fix or trying to cut corners was a poor choice. I tried pounding the dang rock loose with a hammer, I tried leveraging the mower blade with a crowbar enough to loosen the rock and even tried just loosening the blade with a socket and wrench. I just ended up scraping my knuckles and wasting time. I finally did what I should have done and got the big John Deere with the bucket out and lifted the riding tractor up from the front. I was able to free the rock and take all three blades off easily then. I got out my grinder and sharpened all three blades. Anyway, thanks to my persistent wife and her battery mower and my efforts with the riding tractor, the danged yard is all mowed and raked.

The gnats and deer flies are back with a vengeance. I dose my ears and bald spot — yes, I have a bald spot that I can’t readily see but I am constantly reminded of by some people and other bugs — with some vanilla scented spray when I go out in the morning. I have been spraying my hands and rubbing Bo’s head, too. The Buggins stuff works, as does the Body Fantasies vanilla spray (laugh if you want but it works and smells great) to help keep those buggers off for a while at least.

We have been seeing a number of does and fawns in the fields and even in our yard lately. The other morning we were having our first cup of coffee when a doe walked out of the woods at the bottom of our driveway and paused. She eventually trotted into the field entrance and out of sight, but then we both saw her — just barely bigger than a large cat — fawn come racing after Mama. I imagine the gnats and flies are doing what they do best, bugging the heck out of them.

Until next time, get out — enjoy a dairy treat when you can during Dairy Month. Enjoy.

