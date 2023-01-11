Grouse Hollow Journal: Memories of Genoa's Big River recalled

Benumbing mornings on the water scaring passing waterfowl, jigging baits for pike over the side of The Queen or dropping waxies through holes in the ice while a cutting wind swirls around can be entertaining and make memories — especially if one is with the right companion(s) and if one is putting a few legal fish in a the livewell, or better yet, literally littering the ice with fish. That said, good and less good days are brightened up, by entering the warm, aromatic environs of a local restaurant and wrapping one’s cold hands around a steaming mug of coffee, and hearing the report from the barkeep. Topping off the visit by tucking into a plate of eggs over easy or pancakes and sausage or my personal favorite biscuits and gravy topped with fried eggs.

While there have been others in my life: Nutbush City Limits, Sloopy’s Alma Mater, Marge’s, The Hungry Peddler, the Bright Spot, etc. come to mind (hmm, I guess I have always been a bit of a player when it comes to breakfast restaurants), since the 1980s the Big River in Genoa has played a colorful role in these memories of ours. Gordy Hierlmeier, Curt Christensen, Vince Ruetten, Ron Von Glahn, Bud Veal and others would join me and sometimes Ellen for breakfast or lunch at the Big River before or after a day of fishing or hunting. I remember learning a great deal about Genoa, Stoddard, Vernon County and De Soto Schools’ history, including sports and fishing, and politics on occasion. Innkeeper Ken Beck was ready to visit and/or expound about whatever was on the front burner along the river, in Genoa, and/or Wisconsin, or more likely just discuss what was biting below the dam.

Later Bobby Ziegler was always entertaining with fishing and hunting stories and news. The Zieglers also served excellent fare to break our fast.

While Chad Myhre and Meg Johnstone had the Big River, it was Ellen and my go-to place for a breakfast out. Chad almost always started off by asking me, “Been seein’ any deer, Kokie?” Then the stories and news were off. Chad and Meg made us feel like family. When he passed, it devastated so many.

Anyway, you probably knew that the Big River burned to the ground on Christmas Day. Thank you and kudos to the many fire crews that worked all Christmas Day in below freezing temps to contain and eventually put the fire out.

Until next time, get out — there will be a fundraiser benefit for Becky Parker, who lived above the Big River and lost everything including her two cats. It’s on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 2 to 6 at Tuna’s Bar in Genoa. People can drop off donations at Tuna’s. They will have food and raffles throughout the afternoon and more.

Also, the Midwest Fisheries Center and Friends of the Mississippi is hosting a Kids Ice Fishing Day for children ages 5-12 on Feb. 4. Registration is at 8:30 at the Fish Hatchery. Enjoy.