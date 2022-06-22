Grouse Hollow Journal: Morel mushrooms not abundant

All green things are mushrooming! Adequate rain, sun, and now more heat. Speaking of mushrooms, did anyone out there find many morels? I heard that even the famous Muscoda Mushroom Festival was practically morel-less — unless one got there really early. On the Muscoda Morel Festival Facebook page someone said they paid $50 for a pound, but those mushrooms were flown in from out of state.

As far as I have heard, we have passed through the time that the fabulous fungi should have flourished and provided quality cuisine like morels in scrambled eggs, grilled sirloins with morels, morels in Parmesan pasta, morels on pizza — homemade or frozen, venison burgers with morels, morel quiche, deep fried morels, or my personal favorite sauteed morels all by themselves. Some of the best hunters of the morel I know found one or two or got skunked this spring. I have heard several theories. One is that some underworld invasive plant is sending messages to muscle the mycelia, threatening the fruiting body while the invasive syndicate takes over the territory, Another was that dying ash trees are doing something similar, confusing the mostly dying/dead elm dependent delicacy. Another was just plain organically reasoned bad conditions, too cold, not wet enough, too hot — remember May?, and/or too windy conditions. I am going with bad conditions for now.

I know that in early May, Mark and Jen looked for morels here and got a rock. Ben and Chris were later and didn’t find any. El and I looked a couple times at seemingly perfect spots and came away empty bagged. Eli and Timber Todd looked a little with the same result. Oh well, who needs delicacies fried in butter anyhow? Dang.

Our rhubarb has also been good. When I finish here, I am off to harvest more for a crisp for dinner and for freezing. A crisp in January may help us remember this beautiful summer Friday on some dark, blizzard-y evening. The house will smell great anyway.

Enough of that, I am an optimist mostly and to prove it, I worked in the garden for an hour or so this morning, pulling weeds, and providing our plants with some Miracle Grow. We’ve got ten tomato plants, four green peppers, giant sunflowers, cucumbers, two kinds of squash, and pumpkins. While there were weeds and rocks to toss, there was also an ominous sign — deer tracks. So far, things are good and vandal free, such is gardening.

I rode my e-bike to the top of Proksch Coulee Hill the other day — almost. My left knee started to protest, so why push it. I rode back down to Stoddard — almost. A dark bank of clouds over the Mississippi warned me with a rumble that set me racing back up the coulee to home. Glad I made it in when I did, as we got several minutes of big hail rat-a-tat on the windows and deck. Some pieces were almost two inches around. Can’t see any damage, but . . .

Until next time, get out — rejoice in that there is no snow to shovel or drive in for a while. Enjoy.

