Bo and I went outside as we almost always do just as the yard light is shutting down.

While he did his business, I listened to the day waking. Yes, despite what some may accuse me of, I do listen—especially for wild turkeys coming off the roost. The weather for the fourth Wisco Wild Turkey Season has been fantastic. Clear sunrises with little wind and mid-50s temps and a little rain. Anyway, on opening day after a leisurely breakfast of sausage patties, scrambled eggs, some fruit, and coffee, I finally dredged up enough energy to change into my camo clothes, get a good luck kiss from my better half, and take the Ranger up the ridge road.

Up top, I stashed the UTV on what we call the island, in the already tall grass behind the mostly downed granary that overlooks the Grouse Hollow with Stoddard, the Mississippi, and the Minnesota bluffs in the distance. Nothing—gobbler wise anyway. I gathered up my decoys, camo boat cushion, call and ammo belt, and my .20 gauge single shot and headed south to a spot that has proven a popular dating site for dallying meleagris gallopavo lovers. After planting Jezebel and Benedict (my hen and jake dekes) in the nearby corn stubble, I plunked down on the cushion and leaned against the wide box elder tree that I have used as a blind many times.

Not long after I was set, two deer wandered into my setup. They were not impressed and bound away flags a flying. To pass the time, I scanned my surroundings for a possible morel sighting—nuttin’ honey. Then I tried to identify bird calls. There was a curious catbird and a nuthatch flitting about my spot. Wood ducks did a zipping flyover. A pair of geese honked gracefully low over the treetops. A lone squirrel shook his curled up tail near me before exiting stage right. On the forest floor, there are spreading mayapples, climbing Velcro plants, violets or maybe they are the violet-like liverwort, and I think the white flowers of bloodroot. There were annoying black flies buzzing my head and a sign of things to come—a few gnats.

After nearly two hours, with the feeling in my feet and butt fast fading, I managed to stagger up and went for a short hike. Just over the horizon, I was surprised by a turkey hen that silently vaporized into the Corner Woods. I wandered about looking for a morel and/or dumb tom. The woods are in sad condition with trees snapped off and down in every direction. The ash trees have all pretty much died and many are piled willy-nilly on the ground. Some oak and poplar have been snapped off 20 feet up, most likely victims of last July’s severe winds or for some, maybe the heavy wet snow we had in April. Anyway, I didn’t find morels for breakfast or a turkey dinner.

Still, it was a gorgeous morning. It don’t git no better.

Until next time, get out—there are reports of people finding morels. Nephew Bob Roe found a few morels, some asparagus, and rattlesnake. Steve and Barb Bernhardt report that they found a bag full down in Grant County on Thursday. Steve said the mushrooms were large and mostly dried out. Uh oh. A bad sign that the end of the mushroom season is upon us already? They also photographed a large snake seemingly guarding some morels.

The annual graduation-a-rama is upon us. I will present my annual never given graduation speech in this space next time. Enjoy.