Grouse Hollow Journal: Rain makes for a cozy Saturday

At 7 Saturday morning, the La Crosse indoor/outdoor weather station on the kitchen counter registered 41 out. I eventually put on my knee high rubber boots and a warm rain jacket to get our chief of security some relief and feed him breakfast on the porch. Bo’s rain gauge had an inch and three-fourths accumulated since late Thursday night. Ten degrees lower and that rain might have been white stuff. It was still raining after noon.

After my foray into the weather, I came into the warm kitchen and started breakfast for us, frying up some pancakes with eggs over easy. I always loved Plondke’s Sorghum Syrup on my pancakes and French toast. They went out of business some years ago. Since then I have tried several brands of sorghum syrup and this fall found Rolling Meadows Sorghum tastes just like it. I got my bottle on our apple shopping expedition in September at Sunrise Orchards near Gays Mills. Ellen really likes Penkalski’s Maple Syrup on her cakes. Fortified with a big breakfast, we were ready to go out and cut some wood or fix some fence or, or make a garbage run to the new Bergen recycling center just down the road.

Anyway, nothing like a cold, gray rain to make one really appreciate the “Great British Baking Show.” It’s funny and the dishes these people come up with are mouthwatering — even with a belly full of pancakes and eggs. I read somewhere that what is attractive to many viewers of this show is that the contestants are so nice to each other; that is appealing I concur. Still the best part that morning is that I was watching the bakers in Berkshire with a hot apple cider in hand, while covered up with a fleece blanket, seated by a flickering fire in the fireplace and Badger football coming up.

On Tuesday, Big Brown dropped off two fairly large boxes that contained my new secret weapons for hunting whitetails during the rut, a fake doe and fake buck. I set the decoys up on the driveway much to the distress of Bo. The hair on his back was up and he growled and barked. Hilarious.

I bow hunted from a tent blind during the rut a few years ago, and one day I used Eli’s buck decoy set up in front of it. I rattled and grunted a bit. A short while after I got comfortable, a six-point buck came out of the woods in a hurry, obviously looking for a fight. I had a shot, but I could see a bigger buck watching 50 yards away, so I waited. The feisty youngster circled and then attacked the decoy, knocking it over. He stopped for a second as if in shock at what he had done, but in a split second hightailed it stage left. Instead of joining the fray, the large buck vaporized. I got a rock that season. I am older and wiser. I will not hold out for antlers when an empty freezer is calling. We shall see.

Neighbor Gregg and his high school buddy John dropped off a bag of perch filets this last week. They had a great fishing trip on the Mississippi that morning with some big crappies and two limits of nice perch. It if stops raining, I may have to fry fish for supper. Thanks guys.

So we just switched our clocks back to Standard Time. This is so stupid. What the hell are we thinking? What possible good is this? Come on politicians, make up your mind. Fix it at Standard Time OR Daylight Saving Time, and move on to something more important like, oh, I don’t know; let me sleep on it.

Until next time, get out (whichever time you choose) — this week I am going to dust off my deer rifle, clean off any gun oil from last winter, remove and clean the firing pin, clean and check the scope, test for loose screws, and try out the shoulder strap. I’ll fire off a few rounds when the rain finally quits to make sure the old Ruger fires and the scope is on. Anyway, The Big One is just over a week away. Enjoy.