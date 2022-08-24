Grouse Hollow Journal: Recalling late August horse rides

Late August always makes me think about a time when we had horses here at the ranch and El and I would ride in most evenings. Usually after supper, we’d trick El’s tall palomino Dan and my quarter horse King with a little Purina Horse Crunch rattled about in a bucket. They loved the sweet molasses coated oats and such. Of course there could be a dog or two sitting attentively in case any of the sweet stuff dropped their way. We’d slip halters around their necks and eventually over their soft noses. That would lead to the ritual of hoof picking, currying, spraying fly spray, tossing a saddle blanket and saddle over their backs and cinching them up. We’d slip sugar sweetened bits between their lips and teeth and slide the bridle up over the sensitive ears.

We had several routes we’d take, down the coulee road to ride around the fields by the Clements’ farm, around the fields to the north of the farm buildings up along the Proksch Farm, or across the coulee along the original Proksch Coulee Road cut maybe a century before along the bottom of woods, but most often we’d ride up the ridge road behind our place to the fields on the top. Sometimes we’d cut switches from over hanging branches to ward off the danged deer flies that lurked in the cool tunnel of overhanging birch, elm, ash, poplars and oak. They plagued Dan and King even though they were sprayed up and us. Near the top we’d slow down and watch for wildlife in the fields before riding out through the gate.

I remember an evening when we had a Benji-look-alike dog named Butch that ran ahead of us in a hay field one evening. He had spotted something. Suddenly he was on the run back, tail between his legs, to hide behind us as the flock of some 40 Canada geese he surprised lifted off out of a tall alfalfa field. Another evening we were riding quietly over to the Grouse Hollow to take in the sunset. Just then a decent buck walked out in the field. We were surprised at how aggressive both our mounts got towards the whitetail, tails up, snorting, prancing, and stamping. Anyway, we backed off until the deer gave ground, heading back whence it came. Western artist Albert Bjstadt might have painted that orange streaked sunset over the Stoddard valley and the sparkling Mississippi disappearing into the Minnesota bluffs beyond. Besides deer, geese, and memorable sunsets, we encountered coyotes, foxes, turkeys, bald eagles, quail, pheasants, feral cats and stray dogs, Guernsey heifers and black Angus cows and even an ornery badger once on our rides.

When they came along, we would take our boys along first in a front child carrier and then a bright yellow piggy back backpack. They grew up not afraid of being around horses or cows. I know I wrote about this before, but when they were like 7 and 5, we watched the movie “The Cowboys” with John Wayne. The next morning El and I awakened to the sound of horses galloping about. The boys were up and dressed in their cowboy boots and hats and neckerchiefs and had a lariat and were trying to lasso a reluctant pair of mounts — all before breakfast. No one, kid or cayuse was hurt, fortunately, and we did get a great picture of them.

Anyway, we don’t have horses anymore, but I miss those evening rides that are just not the same in the clunking, grinding Ranger.

Until next time, get out — fall hunting seasons are right around the corner with some migratory bird seasons next week already. I know I need to sharpen up my .22 skills and put a few bushy tails in the freezer for the Squirrel Picnic in October. Enjoy.