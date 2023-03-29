Last Thursday night around 10 p.m., Bo, as he does every night, invited me outside. While he took off after some near do well under the bird feeder, I took in the night sky, looking up just in time to see maybe the biggest shooting star I’ve ever witnessed streaking east to west between the dippers. While I waited for our erstwhile head of security to do his rounds, I made a wish.

I wondered how far away the stars in the dipper constellations are. I turned to the south and could see Orion, making me daydream a bit about hunting season. My reverie was interrupted by my pooped by pursuing pup returning from his business. Later I would look into my kitchen table crystal gazer to find that the Big Dipper is 80 light years away from Earth and the Little Dipper is 172 light years away. A light year is something like 6 trillion miles according to Google. (I once had a $200 three tone blue, white, brown, and primer red ‘61 Chevy Impala with fins that had almost that many miles on it; well, maybe it just rode like it did.)

On Friday morning, the sun was just silhouetting the treetops on the ridge when Bo and I went for a walk. It was frosty and clear and quiet. A grouse drummed down in the Grouse Hollow. Sandhill cranes were croaking and gronking across the coulee. A late rising tom turkey let everybody he was open for business. A murder of crows started noisily arguing to the north of us before we got far, and the blue jays were giving me heck too. It was about as pretty a spring (or fall for that matter) morning one could want. When I came back in, Ellen had coffee and the morning news on. She was peeling a banana to share. Just a really nice morning.

Until next time, get out—OK, it was a nice morning until the weather guesser postulated that some areas around us could get some significant snow tonight. Boo! Most of our ice and snow piles are gone around here and grass has started to green up in places. Who needs more snow and ice? Well, speaking of ice, how about our Badgers Women’s Hockey team—7th National Championship after knocking off Ohio State last week! Boomshakalaka Bucky! The Men’s Hoopsters got tickets to Vegas to compete in the Final Four of the National Invitational Tournament this week Tuesday vs a very good North Texas team—uh oh! By the time you read this we will know the result. Viva Las Vegas! Enjoy.