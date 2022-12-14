Grouse Hollow Journal: Snowstorm makes life cozy

Our kitchen windows on Friday had all of the coziness of gazing into a snow globe; the red tobacco shed proved perfect for framing the cardinals cramming on the fly at Ellen’s Cardinal Cafe. Alexa provided Andrea Bocelli Christmas music in the background while we worked on our holiday greeting letter. We were sipping hot chocolate and snacking on oatmeal raisin cookies -- OK, full disclosure, I was doing most of the sipping and eating.

The storm had pretty much dwindled to scattered flurries by our lunchtime. When we went out to move what proved to be about 5 inches of heavy wet snow, the temperature was rising, and the snow depth was falling. El was shoveling the driveway by the time I made it out to get the John Deere. Moving snow used to be the bane of my winter existence, but now with the 4x4 tractor with its bucket and blade to plow and dump most of the white menace, things are actually, while a kind of puzzle on how to best approach each area most efficiently, well it has become SORT OF entertainment. I remember when I was a kid, I ached to be able to drive the tractor on the farm, while we were hauling hay and/or going out to call in the dairy cows. When I finally got the go ahead, like so many things you “dream” about, the luster faded quickly enough. Still, I enjoy using the tractor to mow trails, till the garden, repair ditch crossings and trails, lift things, grade our gravel driveway push the white stuff out of the way.

Ellen and I have plans for our annual shopping trip to my favorite big boy toy store in Prairie du Chien this week. We’ll meet the Sister Squad for lunch, and then the girls will shoo me away and go Christmas shopping. This venture has become an annual event. El has my possible Christmas list and her sisters (think Cinderella’s sisters) have my credit card. What could possibly go wrong? OK, just kidding girls. If I don’t pick on you, who will? Anyway, it’s fun for all of us.

Until next time, get out -- like the cardinals, most of us don’t flock up and become snowbirds. We are in it for the long haul, and I mean long. That said, hopefully your holiday season has been and continues to be warm and peaceful and fun. Enjoy.