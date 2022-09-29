Grouse Hollow Journal: Sons have their own personalities

On this day (Sept. 29) in 1981, a Thursday, at nearly noon, I was at work getting ready to direct the Channel 8 News show with anchor Amy Bie and weatherman Larry Johnson, when I got a call from my pretty pregnant wife Ellen. She said that she was in labor and that her best friend and our sister-in-law, Jodi Hauk, was getting ready to ship her out to Gundersen.

You know the old saying, “the show must go on.” I said I’d get there as soon as the show was over. By 1981, most of the people I worked with knew and liked Ellen better than me (that never changed much, actually). As soon as Chief Engineer Hugh McDowell heard that I needed to get to the hospital as soon as we were off the air, he ordered me to get my “expletive deleted” to Gundersen delivery. OK, when he put it that way, I did.

That afternoon, El presented me/us/Ben with Mark Joseph Koelker. Channel 8’s Mike Miller showed up at Gundersen that day and photographed our family, Mom, Dad, 18-month-old Ben, and newbie Mark. Later that evening while getting some dinner at Johnnies, Ben and I saw ourselves on the ten o’clock news with Ellen and baby Mark. The waitress got so excited she brought us cake to celebrate!

I used to wonder how I could love another child as much as I loved Benjamin. I eventually figured out that it just happens.

Anyway, as much as our kids were and are best friends, and so much alike — riding boards downhill on snow for fun, hiking, biking, playing baseball, football, basketball, and living for soccer, and loving rock ‘n’ roll, they had their own personalities.

When Mark was 7, we “let” him use the old AMF lawn tractor to mow grass. After a few turns, he stopped by his nervous mother and yelled, “If you die, can I have this?!”

Ellen’s mom used to call Mark “Monkey Doodle.” My dad called Mark “Grasshopper.” Think about it. We have many photos of Mark and Ben with limbs in casts. Between soccer, bike racing, and skiing/snowboarding, our kids were poster boys for what not to pursue as fun I fear. I think they dislocated and/or broke most everything and had metal pins everywhere. (I don’t know how we avoided a child abuse investigation.)

When they were in middle school, El insisted that I sell my Kawasaki 175 trail bike and (inspired by Tim Allen’s “Home Improvement”) vetoed any discussion of purchasing a muscle car to restore. (That said, I still might some day. I’d like a 1966 Malibu Super Sport, I think.)

Our mountain men do love to travel. Usually trips include skiing, snowboarding, biking or beaches. Fittingly, Mark and his best friend Jenny are celebrating his birthday this week on a two-week trip to Europe with plans to go mountain biking in Slovenia and Croatia, and maybe “just drive — no plan.” (Must get that from his mother.)

Until next time, get out — from your “hold my glass, watch this” mom and dad, happy birthday Mark — wherever you are.

Enjoy.