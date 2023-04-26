On Easter Sunday, El discovered the first yellow daffodil opening up along the south side of the house. There were some purple hyacinths peeking out in the flower boxes, too. Flowers all around the place bloomed during that first taste of summer we got. We—mostly her—cleaned up brush and old flower stalks while we were wearing shorts, hauling them away in the dump box on the Ranger. Bo faded fast from the heat those days, flopping in the shade.

El and I cleaned up downed limbs this Friday morning. Our snow is all gone around the buildings. The old pine trees around the house got a trim courtesy of Ma Nature during the blizzard we got Sunday; the heavy wet snow and ice snapping off a dozen or so branches, some big enough to need the tractor and a chain. They are on the burn pile now—if we can ever burn outside again. Anyway, there was over two inches of water in the rain gauge after the recent downpours so ...

When the snow started El asked me to fill the bird feeder again. In the night a large limb broke off from the old crab tree by it. The birds didn’t seem to mind, crowding into the limbs relative shelter. We had cardinals, gold and house finches, blue jays, chickadees, a towhee couple, red winged blackbirds, doves, starlings, woodpeckers and of course sparrows. The resident serial killer parked behind the well cover, too. So far no evidence she was successful.

This week has usually been a turkey hunting time for me, but I forgot to apply in time for the spring hunt. I got a fourth season permit. Might be nice to find a few morels if the birds evade me. Early this morning someone shot right up behind our place. I figured it might be a neighbor, but no one called and no one else had asked to hunt first season. The neighbors report hearing that shot. I decided to take a tool around our place to see who might be up there. I got foiled by more downed trees on the ridge road. Anyway, I wish people would ask.

That said, the rhubarb is up and much of the lawn looks like—I hate to say it—it needs mowing already.

Until next time, get out—while at the clinic the other day, a medical assistant remarked that we have experienced all four seasons in a week. I guess so. I just noticed another limb down right where we had just cleaned up. Hmmm… Enjoy.