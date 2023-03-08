The Beatles were and have been my favorite music group since their appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in February of 1964. That said, some 30 years after John, Paul, George, and Ringo joshed around with Ed and invaded the music world, the beetles were back, uh, the Asian beetles that is. Since 1994 in Wisconsin, those little innocuous looking foul smelling lady bug doppelgangers have been plaguing our spaces indoor and out in fall and spring. We got ‘em everywhere. I go on a beetle run with a hand vac twice a day or more. El also makes a sticky side out duct tape roll for plucking up the stinky creepers. From the looks on your faces, I see most of you know this drill. Anyway, that’s my rant for this week. Obladi oblada.

The good news is that, at least according to so many signs spring is trying to sprung for example: Ellen’s lilies are up along the south side our house, we’ve been hearing an occasional robin singing and geese honking over head and sandhill cranes up the coulee, I spotted a blue bird in Proksch Coulee on March 2, and on a trip down Hwy. 35 Friday we spotted: geese, swans, numerous ducks, and even a pelican at Lynxville. The river is open below the dams. There were maybe 30 boats below the Genoa dam and a dozen at Lynxville; the boats were manned by fishermen, just sayin’. There were still ice fishermen at Goose Island, Stoddard, De Soto, Cold Springs, and even out on Greymore Lake just north of Prairie du Chien.

We heard a rumor of a couple barges making their way north, but I doubt it as north of the dams there is plenty of ice.

We had lunch with my 92-year-old mom Friday. She was good, talking and responding more than usual. She says she is looking forward to spring, to getting some time out in the sun and fresh air. Aren’t we all?

Until next time, get out—speaking of getting out, Aaron Rodgers is out of his self-imposed four-day darkness isolation. Maybe by the time you read this, he will have announced to the world his decision about should he stay or should he go. I called the Packers last week and offered my services for a tenth of $50 million plus Rodgers is contracted to play for this coming season. No go. Too old they said. OK, I made that last part up, I was actually asking for too much money. Please just decide, Kid—I am good either way—and move on to 2024.

More importantly, the WIAA State Girls Basketball tournaments are starting tomorrow (March 9). Good luck to all the teams.

Finally, on my walk down the coulee this afternoon, I spied a dozen robins in a hay field! Enjoy.