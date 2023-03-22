Happy St. Patty’s Day! (OK, likely a little late, but that’s when I tapped this out. Hope you enjoyed this frosty ice covered morning—maybe the last—maybe the last?) Ellen and I are watching WIAA Boys Basketball. We watched every contest of the girls’ tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay last week. We love March Madness. We just saw Ellen’s first cousin, Dennis Uppena’s son, Coach Scott and grandsons Brady and Carter on the court in Madtown. They lost but they got to state! Congrats to Scott and the Royal Panthers.

Just at the end of the game, the FedEx truck came up the driveway. I hadn’t been outside yet, but I found out that the cement was covered with slickery snow and ice. The driver said he was liking the frozen driveways this morning. Yesterday he hit a sinkhole — most likely caused by frost coming up. A guy with a big 4x4 pickup hooked up to his vehicle but failed to free his delivery truck from the muck. The driver had to enlist the aid of a nearby farmer with a big four-wheel drive tractor to get back on the road. Here comes the sun, so . . . and what with the weather guesser’s good news this morning, by the time you read this the icy stuff should be dribbling south to the big river. It should have plenty of company from the reports from up north of us. Can you sing how high’s the water, Momma?

El helped me fix a corned beef and cabbage dinner in the slow cooker yesterday. The house still smells wonderful. Those “traditional” Irish St. Patrick’s Day vittles make my mouth water. Still I read that corned beef and cabbage isn’t an Irish tradition. Apparently back in the old country they would fix Irish stew and soda bread — no cabbage. The corned beef and cabbage tradition started right here in the good old USA, and I am sure glad it did.

We jumped the gun, uh, or knife maybe and fixed Reuben sandwiches for lunch. Delicious! We are pumped for dinner tonight.

Until next time, get out — spring has sprung, the plants along the south side of the house is riz, and we know where the birdies iz. (Insert cartoon of Snoopy dancing with his nose in the air!) Time to get the gravel raked out of the yard along the driveway and finish trimming up the raspberries. Enjoy.