Grouse Hollow Journal: Stoddard area cleans up after July 23rd storm

The closer I pedaled to Stoddard this morning (Tuesday, July 26), I could hear the beep beep beep of back up warnings and the snarl of chainsaws. The scent of mixed gas and freshly broken and cut trees was still heavy in the air. People were busy cleaning up after the powerful thunder and lightning and wind squall that came out of the west on Saturday afternoon reeking havoc on trees, homes, buildings, and power lines in the river town and all along Hwy. 35. The power went out around 3:30 that day here at Grouse Hollow and in Stoddard. The sky got almost dark as night; the wind turned loose, swirling and pulling up trees, blocking roads, and pushing rain sideways. It was so dark our motion sensor security lights came on—until the power was knocked out. We scrambled around for flashlights and batteries, surprisingly finding plenty. I put new C batteries in a boombox, and we were able to listen to the Brewers and Rockies play in Milwaukee. (The storm hit outside American Family Field later that evening, but they had the roof closed and the power stayed on.)

Vernon Electric crews got our power back on around 8:30 that evening, in time for the seventh inning. Stoddard wasn’t so lucky. Lines were down all along the river. Power was restored sometime Sunday evening I was told. This morning, I could see power company trucks parked on both sides of 35 north of Stoddard. I could also see the pile of toothpicks that had been Tommy Venner’s new pole shed. Dave Venner lost part of a roof on one of his sheds too. Down along the river there were trees pulled out by the roots and/or snapped off in people’s yards. One lady told me later that their house got up to 92 during the outage. Up on the ridge, there are fences to fix and trees to be moved out of fields. Let us hope that Ma Nature will take measure of what she has done and take a break.

Anyway, a huge thank-you to the line crews, town and county road agents, firemen, and police for fixing and shepherding us through this weather event.

Until next time, get out — our friend Eli and his sidekick Garret spent some buggy and hot time clearing windfall from the top of our ridge road this last week. Then they started preparing a food plot in part of our Christmas tree meadow. Thinking of fall and deer hunting helps pass the time — do deer hunters ever not think of fall? Thinking of Christmas may help some of us at least get through the coming heat wave. Oh, the Brewers won again! Enjoy.