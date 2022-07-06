Grouse Hollow Journal: Summer days are slow and easy

The morning sun has broken the ridgetop and started sending beams through the trees, creating a halo around our tobacco shed. After I finished making a pot of coffee, I went outside in the early cool and nearly gnat free air. I turned off the dog alarm, watered the hanging baskets and patio tomato plant, and fed the furry beggars circling my feet. I came in and fixed a Killer Dave’s toast with a fried egg, a Johnsonville sausage strip, and a slice of sharp cheddar cheese for Ellen.

We barely finished our first cup of coffee and El had cleaned up the kitchen. Then she went out and watered her plants, jellied her orioles and filled the bird feeder. Bo, OC and I are staying out of her way, sitting in the shade on the porch, taking advantage of the cool breeze for a bit.

I should be on a bike ride I guess, but I did at least 10 miles three days in a row, so I am resting my legs this morning. So far the only exercise I am getting besides typing, is waving some gnats away.

We went grocery shopping after breakfast, driving down the coulee to Stoddard and then to La Crosse. It is worth noting that at the Clements’ home farm place, a landscaper has finally filled in the basements of the two homes that were there when it was a working farm. Good to see the holes filled in, but sad to remember the families lived there and moved on. Just down the road, the farmhouse at the Miller Place is finally just a foundation. The old farmhouse has been empty for a long time. Horstmans, the owners for many years, built a new home on the place. Now, after a few weeks of deconstruction of a home that was there since way back in the day is nearly complete. I used to visit with Elmer Miller and/or his son Arnie occasionally. El and I helped Elmer round up his dairy cows a couple of times. Elmer would walk/herd his dozen or so milk cows up the coulee road and guide them into fresh pasture. He once told me a story of how when he was a kid, his family made hay in Goose Island Park. He said he remembered riding in a horse-drawn wagon to Goose Island with his grandmother. He said they would catch panfish and he helped her prepare a fried fish meal for the haying crew. Elmer died in 1993 at 93. His son Arnie, who seemed to be always painting the house, passed away in 2003. Visits with them are good memories for me.

This afternoon we had company; our friend and neighbor Will Bietlich dropped by to visit, check his crops near our house, and pay the first rent. He said the corn has surpassed the old “knee-high by the Fourth of July” adage that farmers nationwide use to assess the condition of their corn crops. We talked about our kids including Justin, Will’s youngest who is getting married in September and his grandson Austin who is doing a summer internship with John Deere, traveling in the west. We discussed all the road construction in the area, the many does with twin fawns we’ve been seeing, some of the many cars we have had, and the cost of fuel to farm. The Beitlichs have a semi they use for hauling crops to market; it cost a $1,000 to fill the tanks recently. Anyway, we passed on politics as a topic of discussion.

Until next time, get out — El and I read together most nights and last night we finished the first section of John Grisham’s “Sparring Partners.” It was interesting enough until we realized that it is three — basically disconnected — novelettes. Like I always remembered of summers, things are slow and easy here. I hope you are finding some of that feeling too. Enjoy.