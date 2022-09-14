Grouse Hollow Journal: Taking items to the 'dump' a Saturday ritual

Going to the dump has been a Saturday morning (and/or Wednesday evening in summer) ritual forever. I have almost always enjoyed going to the dump. Our little kids used to like going to the dump. Our labs Maggie, Scout and Bo all loved and/or still love riding to the dump. During the pandemic shutdown Saturday morning was a socially distanced social time as El and I would get to visit with the dump supervisor(s), old friends, and neighbors.

I remember our dump when I first visited it back in 1977. It was mostly a hole in the ground one backed up to and tossed your garbage—no matter what it was—over the hump into the hole. Eventually that hole was filled and buried I guess. Anyway, for many, many years, there have been a growing number of dumpsters there for separating garbage and recycling. Much better.

Yeah, we’d get rid of a week or more of recyclables and bags of, well, garbage stored in the garage. On large item day in May and October, we could and probably mostly still can get rid of (for a fee sometimes) unwanted or unneeded items like old metal, broken/expired and/or deceased appliances like VCRs, B/W TVs, microwaves, dishwashers, refrigerators, burned out charcoal and gas grills, and collapsed or unsafe lawn furniture, old bikes that have outlived their usefulness, and so much more.

Ellen used to accuse me of bringing back more stuff than I took to the dump. She may have been right on some days. I seem to recall bringing home a half of a broken extension ladder (still use it), several wooden chairs, a couple of small coolers and even a metal Coleman cooler that worked just fine, a pair of serviceable leather boots in my size, kids toys, a set of corn hole boards, a box of books, a large dog bed, a broken rake and shovel in need of a new handle, a Green Bay Packer bird feeder . . . I could go on if I went out to the garage or up to the shop and barn and looked around. Some of those items got a ride back at the next large item day, but for a while they were treasures here.

Today (Saturday, Sept. 10) is the beginning of an even better way of recycling and getting rid of household garbage. Our new “dump” is located at the Bergen Town Hall. The dumpsters are inside, set on concrete and out of the weather in a new pole shed that can be closed up to critters and illegal dumping. The driveway is a surfaced loop around the lot making getting in and out easier. (At the old dump one might need four-wheel drive to get out on some wet and snowy days.) I like it.

Until next time, get out—today is also Ben and Christine’s third anniversary. Congrats again, Kids. Enjoy.