Grouse Hollow Journal: Time in a tree stand prompts bowhunting memories

I have been accused of being out of my tree a few times. Last week I finally got into my tree. Wednesday evening, I took the pickup in the back way on our ridge and walked to a spot that overlooks the Grouse Hollow, our Christmas tree meadow, Proksch Coulee, Stoddard, the Mississippi River bordered by Minnesota bluffs. The wind had finally taken a break. It was cold and quiet. The sun was still high, reflecting off the Mississippi down by Stoddard. I had to keep my eyes averted most of the time. A long, undisciplined vee of snow geese squawked high overhead. There were blue jays flashing about me, complaining about something — maybe me. I could hear an occasional squirrel bark down in the hollow.

It was early. I relaxed a bit and closed my eyes — never a good idea up in a tree stand — but I didn’t doze off this time. I daydreamed about the last time I managed to kill an archery buck back in 2016; remembering the day when I had given up on bowhunting for the season, and then our friend Pat arrowed a dandy, heavy antlered buck and encouraged me to try one more hunt. I called home to make the “hit deer” announcement and order a sandwich. Back at the ranch Ellen was anxious to get on the blood trail. That turned out to be pretty much a wide red walk along. She found my bolt and then in a few yards, announced, “There’s your buck Greg.” Pat and Eli dragged the 8-pointer out to a field and loaded it on our four-wheeler. (It is good to have young, strong friends.) The nighttime picture of the two bucks hanging in our barn stands out as one of my favorites. My mind moved onto other deer hunting memories, war council parties, opening morning breakfasts in Ellen’s family farm kitchen, jokes, ribbing, congratulations, taking Ben and then Mark along, and the traditional Monday after opening weekend butchering. Then anticipation for this November in blaze orange came to mind. I don’t get that excited about it anymore, but I still enjoy it. I thought about where El and I might go this year on opening morning. At this time, my plan is for us to take the UTV up our ridge and tuck it into a brush line by the Oak Stand. We will be able to watch the woods behind us and the fields in front of us from our chairs set up by the fence gate. We shall see.

Back to the story I wandered away from. This night I saw a possum waddle up into the meadow. The creepy critter kept testing the air. Eventually, it headed out into the recently picked cornfield behind me.

Too early, my back and butt informed me that I had had enough. I hiked back up the hill to my waiting truck. I stopped once to scan the fields and discovered a whitetail who had discovered me a couple hundred yards away. After the pause where I wished I’d brought my binoculars, I started walking again. The deer decided to exit stage left, flashing its namesake at me. There were three more flags from that field before I got to the Ford.

On the way back to the pavement, I drove on the field road between unpicked cornfields and a big doe busted out right in front of me, again exiting stage left around the next corner into the cornstalks. Cool. There are plenty of deer to see anyway. I hope I will see one close enough for a shot this week.

To change the subject for a moment, no one is looking more forward to the midterm elections being done than me; no, that’s not it exactly. What I am looking forward to is the end of the millions of dollars worth of ads as politicians and their supporters and power broker PACs try to buy elections with repetitive hyperbole, name calling, innuendo, foolish blaming hot buttons, and outright lies. What ever happened to, “This is what I did and will do ads?” This fest of fabrication and dissemination is sickening. Actually, do we really need political advertising at all? I’d be willing to bet a cup of coffee that most of us made up their minds about who they plan to vote for long before all this constant hoopla. Anyway, if you haven’t, spend some time learning about the issues and candidates and vote. It does matter. Thank goodness for good books and Alexa mellow folk channel (no ads).

Until next time, get out — live a little, carve a pumpkin, go orchard shopping, hike a corn maze, take a hayride, have cocktails by a fire — uh, that gave me an idea, gotta go. Enjoy.