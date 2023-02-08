I just pushed the ice block away from the igloo entrance and let Bo back in after doing his morning rounds. That’s pretty much as close to spending much time outside during our recent sojourn through the arctic. Bo sits by the kitchen window keeping watch for polar bears I think.

I got a text from a friend today asking me if I was sick, as she hadn’t seen my journal lately. Not really, but sort of maybe. Despite the delightfully dismal weather we always expect this time of year, we have had more than our share of unsettling news to last until the next round of political ads start to contaminate our lives.

Second cousin Jennifer “Byrd” (Reynolds) Udelhoven of North Andover and formerly of Potosi passed away suddenly. She is the daughter of my first love (in first and second grade at least when we would walk home from school together almost every day) Melanie Schmidt Reynolds and Ellen’s first cousin Joe Reynolds. We feel so bad for them.

Then we got news that our dear friends and neighbors Terry and Becki Russel’s baby granddaughter Elizabeth had died. I am rarely without words but all I got is that Ellen and I are thinking of you all, especially Dan and Hayli.

We heard from our dear friend and my best man Kim Klauer down in Cassville that our classmate Laura Bossert Joyce (the second love of my life in middle school) had passed. In middle school I sat behind Laura.

We got told to quit talking just a few dozen times probably. On some weekends in summer, Laura and I would walk home from the Cass Theater and we’d talk about whatever middle school kids talked about then under a street light until too late. I used to pick her up along with our friend Kathey Bartels every morning and drive them to school until we graduated. Laura had a great smile and a cute, squeaky laugh. Our hearts go out to Mark and their sons and Steve, Vicki, and Lisa, her siblings and the rest of the family.

Last week my brother Del texted that his father-in-law Ambrose Timmerman of Viroqua had died. As a kid, I spent so much time with Am puttering with muscle cars at his Sunoco station in Cassville, telling jokes, doing the Sunday morning crossword with the hangover gang, decorating his window for Homecoming, learning the news and hearing the rumors from the weekend. He was funny, full of the devil sometimes, and always ready to see what a big engine could do. He drove my ‘67 Rambler Rogue through the local quarter mile strip after helping tune it; after we came to a stop all he did was shake his head and say, “Jeez! Jeez!” Our sympathy goes out to Am’s dear wife Jarda, our sister-in-law Sandy and her siblings Brent, Brenda, Scott, Heather, Stephanie, Sarah, and all their spouses and all the rest of their growing family.

A while back the lifelong love of my life, slipped on the ice at the bottom of our driveway while on her way to get our mail; a few days and a lot of pain later, the folks at urgent care said the x-rays showed no fractures; she has been dealing with a really painful slowly healing bone bruise. Bo and her birds are doing their best to entertain Ellen while she recuperates.

Some better news: I recently learned of a local effort to relieve some suffering in war torn Ukraine: The Warm Hands and Paws for Ukraine is a humanitarian effort along with local Kwik Trip Stores will collect hand warmers and pet food for shipment to Ukraine during February. For more information, contact Sue Schultz at 608-792-0931 or email ssschultz@charter.net

Until next time, get out—I apologize for this maudlin excuse of a journal, but the muse has hidden from me lately; maybe it’s trapped under the ice in our driveway. Happy Valentine’s Day Everyone! Enjoy.