Grouse Hollow Journal: Wasted time can be a motivator

Ellen asked me what we had to do this morning (Thursday). After I thought about it and squinted over at the calendar on the fridge, my response was, well, nothing. I was reminded of a commercial we saw yesterday—I don’t remember what they were selling, cars maybe—but the announcer ended her spiel with something like, “ There is a surplus of everything except time.”

Ain’t it the truth. Almost every time I nuke something and wait for the timer to wind down, I think, “I just wasted :30 of what time I have left.”

Now, I don’t obsess over that wasted time (unless this might contradict that), but wasted time motivates me, or at least I think it should, to do more. Have more fun, learn more, create more, go to new places more, stop watching so much news or reading more than the headlines (I refuse to not read the comics). Visit with family and friends, too.

So with an entire day with nothing we have to do, well, I did fix nuked egg bagels with thin sliced leftover pork chop and cheddar cheese for breakfast, I did pedal on my Schwinn Airdyne while reading, did my shoulder therapy exercises; I wrote this-the deadline is today, check. El was doing laundry. We took showers today — much needed on my part, gotta get out for a walk, I could straighten up my messy shop, we could take a trip to a museum maybe. There are plenty of them nearby. If you haven’t ever done it, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum up in Winona is worth the trip, and there are some good restaurants nearby. We might go to a movie; I know some might say that is a waste of time, but I love movies. The previews of “A Man Called Otto” look like we’d both like it and who can resist theater popcorn. I suppose I could plan a meal or two. How about Omaha Steaks Jumbo Franks on the grill with some garlic mashies and green beans and some berry crisp for dessert for tonight; OK, that’s done but only one. I could vacuum out the car I suppose. I could dust and mop and such, but that just invites getting things dirty again.

We just got off the phone with Mark and Jen in Colorado and they were getting ready to get on the chairlift at Beaver Creek to meet some friends on the mountain and take a turn on their snowboards. Yeah it’s a work day but Mark’s boss was with him, too. Mark also had to tell his soccer coach mom that he played his first indoor soccer game in over a year last night. Nice.

Until next time, get out—if you go for a walk, watch out for icy spots. Not wasting time sometimes is pretty much impossible; that said, I think I’ll send this off and go take a break. Enjoy.