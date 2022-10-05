Grouse Hollow Journal: Wedding celebrates neighbor's son

Ellen and I have attended many, many special weddings over the last nearly 50 years as family, friends, and hired wedding paparazzi. Last weekend we got treated to another beautiful wedding celebration when our old friend Will Beitlich’s youngest son, Justin, got hitched at Belle Valley Estates near Stoddard. The weather guessers had warned of showers possible for the day — partly right, but before the ceremony started, the powers that be smiled on the kids’ big day, the clouds parted and Old Sol sent golden rays. There were loving words and laughter and solemn vows as the assembled company joined Justin and Marnie as they became Mr. and Mrs. Beitlich. El and I enjoyed visiting with our friends and neighbors. We sat with neighbors Karel and Phillip Leisso before and during a dinner of Rooster Andy’s chicken and roasted sweetcorn washed down by tap Spotted Cow. It don’t git no better.

This was the first wedding at this relatively new venue on the former Larry and Sharon Krause farm, surrounded by crops and tree covered hills. There was a permanent set of benches focused on a flower covered arbor outside for the ceremony. The wedding hall is a roomy, refurbished machine shed, very nice. The couple and families were able to use the property’s large log home to prepare. Anyway, overall, if I needed an event venue, I’d check it out.

Ob la di: at the same time we were celebrating Justin and Marnie, our friends Pat Kolbe of Oshkosh and Eli Jackson of Westby were in a tree stand or respectively seated on a chair tucked into the end of a cornfield on our ridge both hoping to surprise a buck. Eli did, a beautiful 10-pointer. I haven’t shot my bow or got my clothes out yet. This week, uh, maybe.

We got home Saturday evening just in time to cringe as the Buckeyes slammed the brakes on Braelon Allen and made roadkill out of our Badgers. Lucky for us, the Brewers were on another channel and on another wave length too, taking down the Reds 10-2.

The recent frosts have put the brakes on our jungle rules garden as well, but not before we got in a few more pails of tomatoes, and I discovered and rescued two huge pumpkins from under the tangle of pigweed, lambsquarter, nettles and goldenrod. We froze four bags of whole tomatoes, while those big orange beauties will make their way to the front steps as jack-o-lanterns in a week or so. With any kind of luck, we are mostly done mowing grass too. (Oh, I have trapped 11 moles in the last month.)

Finally, this last week was also a sad one for us and many dear friends and many others. Our old friend Duwayne Gronning passed away after a short but severe illness.

Ellen and I have known Duwayne and his wife Linzi since the 1980s when Duwayne worked in the newsroom and production department at Channel 8. He came to De Soto 24 years ago as technology coordinator. His technical know-how, creativity, coupled with his love of people, especially his students, made him a mentor and a teacher like no other. El and I have been remembering Duwayne and thinking about Linzi, Trevor, Skyler, and Chelsea all week.

I can usually find something to say, but there are no words, losing a friend like Duwayne just takes my breath away.

Until next time, get out — we have heard by text from mountain kids Mark and Jen from a rainy Slovenia this week. They met up with one of Mark’s international snowboard judging friends, Iztock for drinks and dinner at a Balkan style restaurant. Mark said, “It was incredibly delicious. Minced meat sausages in a fluffyish pita loaf with baked beans and roasted red peppers.”

They are having fun, eating well, and mountain biking. Heading to Austria. Enjoy.