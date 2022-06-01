Grouse Hollow Journal: Workshop's in shambles after winter lapse

It is Thursday morning and the rain gauge shows the last day’s rain at an inch and a half. The lawn is lovin’ it. Our mowers not so much. I declared a “snow day” yesterday and we had popcorn and watched “The Professionals” with Lee Marvin, Burt Lancaster, Jack Palance, Robert Ryan, Woody Strobe, Ralph Bellamy and Claudia Cardinale — a great old shoot ‘em up with so much back story and undercurrents besides the shooting and explosions.

When I was setting up the e-bike charger in the shop, I suddenly realized the salmagundi-like shambles I’d left it in all winter.

Tools everywhere.

The snowblower — used once all season — needs to be serviced and moved out of the way to the barn until next winter (at least late November, I hope.).

I discovered my untouched table saw under a pile of unused ice fishing gear, gun cleaning stuff, trailer wires, a painted ceramic toad — needing paint, there are wood scraps in two different containers, garden stuff, lawn and bug chemical bottles in every corner of the place, our old bikes that need cleaning and service for selling them rest under a sheet, tangles of Christmas lights are still awaiting storage (or I could just leave them out until next year, I guess).

I managed to find the shop radio hidden under rags and wood scraps behind my chop saw. There is a little used dust covered mostly deserted broom next to the pooper scooper shovel that I do use often.

The bench is a hodgepodge of battery chargers, cans of bolts, nuts, screws, springs, cans of spray paint and WD40, some tipped over, mostly leaving no room to do any bench work. Anyway, I guess I’m paying for my motto all winter — “It’ll keep.”

I did get some garden planted, like eight tomato plants and four pepper plants. There are volunteer squash plants coming up so El gets an attaboy for tossing our squash waste in the garden. It is too wet to plant today but

I still want to get some green beans and giant sunflowers in. For some reason, our asparagus is shy.

Nothing from our 20-year-old patch that I can find. Our 50-year-old rhubarb patch is more than making up for the asparagus, though. We have had four crisps, including two rhubarb-strawberry crisps so far and we have frozen a couple bags for winter treats.

Until next time, get out — we have plans for a Memorial Day trip to visit family and some family graves. It was also Ellen’s birthday, which we have celebrated three times with our mountain kids and good friends already. Hope your holiday was a good one.

Enjoy.

