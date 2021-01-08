Jeffery Lawrence: COVID-19 vaccine offers hope

Experts do not know what percentage of people would need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19. Herd immunity is a term used to describe when enough people have protection (either from previous infection or vaccination) that it is unlikely a virus or bacteria can spread and cause disease. As a result, everyone within the community is protected even if some people don’t have any protection themselves. The percentage of people who need to have protection in order to achieve herd immunity varies by disease. The consequence of choosing this strategy is that people are unprotected, when infected will pass it to other unvaccinated people, more people will become sick and more people will die. It has been estimated that 80-90% of the general population would need to be vaccinated to achieve this state.