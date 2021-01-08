Jeffery Lawrence: COVID-19 vaccine offers hope

As I received my first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination today (Jan. 3), I was overwhelmed with gratitude. Gratitude for the brilliance, determination, perseverance, sacrifice and ingenuity of so many that made this day possible within a year of the virus being labelled a “Pandemic.” These amazing people: the scientists, physicians, volunteers, lab techs, logistics workers, truck drivers, dry ice manufacturers, industry leaders and so many more have provided us with a way out of the purgatory in which we have been living. We have hope for our vulnerable friends and family members to be safe again. We can actually anticipate that our lives may return to some semblance of normal this summer!
As health care workers, we face increased exposure to the virus. Some of us are front line workers, and are doing the hard work of taking care of patients in the emergency rooms, intensive care units and on the hospital floor (Tier I and highest risk). As a surgeon, my exposure is less, and I am in the Tier II category. When my invitation came, I scheduled my vaccination without hesitation. My concern, however, is for those that may be apprehensive to accept the vaccination when the opportunity presents. I would like to dispel some myths about this vaccine, and those that have persisted for years about vaccinations in general, with the hope that everyone will feel more comfortable receiving the vaccine when available to them.
Myth 1) This vaccine has not been studied long enough:
Vaccines are studied and scrutinized as much or more than any other medical treatment. By the time a vaccine is recommended there are extensive scientific data and considerable experience with it so one can be reassured that the vaccine is not too new to use. Overwhelmingly, most adverse reactions to a vaccine present very early after a vaccine is given, so scientists would have observed these reactions and know the frequency with which they are seen. Prior to licensure, there are three sets of rigorous studies. Although fastracked by the FDA, the Covid 19 vaccine still went through these 3 phases:
Phase I: Researchers test a new drug or treatment in a small group of people (20-100) for the first time to evaluate its safety, determine a safe dosage range, and identify side effects.
Phase II: The drug or treatment is given to a larger group of people (hundreds) to see if it is effective and to further evaluate its safety.
Phase III: The drug or treatment is given to large groups of people (thousands) to confirm its effectiveness, monitor side effects, compare it to commonly used treatments, and collect information that will allow the drug or treatment to be used safely.
After licensure there is ongoing surveillance for problems:
- Active surveillance (controlled and studied prospectively)
- Passive surveillance (anybody can report anything) so we can find any unexpected or rare problems associated with the vaccination.
Myth 2) Vaccines are not safe:
Vaccines are studied in thousands of people before approved for routine use and then are followed in post-approval studies in tens of thousands of subjects. In addition, there is a national database to track any concerns about any vaccine called VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting system). This system is in place to identify rare problems with vaccines. Using all these studies and tracking systems involving millions of people, physicians study the relationship of vaccines to 200 categories of illness, death, emergency room visits or hospitalizations. If any safety concerns are identified and scientifically shown, changes are recommended promptly. These systems are in place to make sure vaccines are as safe as any treatment we provide in medicine. The risk of a severe vaccine injury is very rare. We are more likely to be struck by lightning or die while bathing than having a severe vaccine injury.
Myth 3) Vaccines cause autism
The myth about vaccines and autism started in 1998 when Andrew Wakefield, an English physician, published a report about children with gastrointestinal problems, eight of whom were diagnosed with autism within several weeks after receipt of the measles, mumps and reubella (MMR) vaccine. In interviews, Dr. Wakefield shared his opinion that giving measles, mumps, and rubella together in a vaccine might lead to a leaky gut causing proteins and live virus to enter the bloodstream and travel to the brain causing autism. This theory was not part of the published report. It was later discovered that Dr. Wakefield falsified information, used faulty science, and took large sums of money from trial lawyers trying to prove a link between autism and the MMR vaccine. Since that time, the Wakefield paper was retracted, Dr. Wakefield’s medical license was removed, and multiple studies all over the world involving hundreds of thousands of children have shown NO link between MMR or other vaccines and autism.
Myth 4) Preservatives in vaccines are unsafe:
Preservatives were used in some vaccines in the past to prevent contamination. Preservatives have been removed from almost all vaccines NOT because they were shown to be toxic, but because most vaccines are packaged as single dose vials now. Single dose vials do not require preservatives. Thimerosal, which is broken down into a form of mercury was a common preservative used in some vaccines before 2001. This form of mercury is not the same as the one studied by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Thimerosal has never been shown to have any toxic effects in studies involving hundreds of thousands of patients but was removed from almost all vaccines anyway.
Some vaccines contain aluminum to help with the immune response. Aluminum comes from the earth’s crust. We are exposed to and ingest aluminum daily including in many household products including food, medicine, cosmetics, antiperspirants, etc. The amount of aluminum in vaccines is very small. Typically, adults ingest 7 to 9 milligrams of aluminum per day. For comparison, the aluminum contained in ALL vaccines is equal to the amount in 1 quart (32 fluid ounces) of infant formula which babies ingest safely each day.
Myth 5) It’s better to gain immunity by getting the disease:
Immunity rendered to those that have been infected with COVID is unknown, but estimated to be 30-90 days. There is considerable risk to people of all ages that contract this disease regarding mortality and possible long term consequences such as lung and heart damage. Additionally, people that contract COVID are at high risk to spread it to loved ones and to the vulnerable and high risk members of our community. Vaccines save lives and prevent suffering.
Myth 6) Herd immunity is a safe strategy:
Experts do not know what percentage of people would need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19. Herd immunity is a term used to describe when enough people have protection (either from previous infection or vaccination) that it is unlikely a virus or bacteria can spread and cause disease. As a result, everyone within the community is protected even if some people don’t have any protection themselves. The percentage of people who need to have protection in order to achieve herd immunity varies by disease. The consequence of choosing this strategy is that people are unprotected, when infected will pass it to other unvaccinated people, more people will become sick and more people will die. It has been estimated that 80-90% of the general population would need to be vaccinated to achieve this state.
I want to close by repeating how fortunate we are to have this historical opportunity to control a modern day plague that has affected literally every person on earth. Many lives have been lost, devastated, and may never be the same. My hope for you all is that when given the opportunity, you will seize it not just for yourself, but for us all.
Jeffrey M. Lawrence, M.D., is an orthopaedic surgeon at Gundersen Health Viroqua Center for Orthopaedic Surgery and is Chief of Staff at Vernon Memorial Hospital.