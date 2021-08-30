Jill Underly: Please do your part to keep our schools open

This pandemic has greatly affected many parts of our daily lives, but especially our education system — and we aren’t out of the woods yet. Children 12 and under, who amount to almost half a million of the students in Wisconsin schools, are still unable to get vaccinated. The number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 across our country have hit record highs in recent weeks. Data is proving that children are more vulnerable to infection from the Delta variant than past strains of COVID-19.

As a parent, I understand the concern and hesitation many families may have about sending their children to school in this climate. I hear you. That is why I continue to implore our schools to take every measure possible to ensure all students remain safe, and that we have a successful, uninterrupted school year. Across the nation, we’ve watched schools open with limited mitigation measures in place be forced to close just weeks - or even days - into the new school year. We all want our schools open. We must collectively do our part to make sure that is possible. And it’s on us to do everything in our power to serve the children, families, and educators of Wisconsin. Our schools are the glue of our communities and our economy. They connect us, but most of all, they serve as the bond advancing our successful future.

Finally, to Wisconsin’s educators: Please know we have your back. We understand the immense amount of pressure you are under. I’ve seen firsthand how tirelessly you worked to reinvent your practice throughout this pandemic, and watched you go great lengths to focus on your students and their well-being. Please continue to innovate and serve as positive role models for your students. Do your best to ignore the noise and take a few moments to realize the importance of the impact you make on our kids. You are helping us grow our next generation of teachers, scientists, doctors, and leaders. The work you put in today has an immeasurable impact on our future.

Jill Underly is the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

