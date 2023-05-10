My first-grade teacher, Miss Carter, had little mail slots for each of us in her classroom. She would send letters with messages of praise or encouragement. Written in her perfect handwriting and always sealed with a yellow smiley face sticker. The excitement of seeing a letter waiting in my mail slot is something I remember to this day, and it’s been a few years since I roamed the halls of Readstown Elementary. Creative personal touches are some of the unique gifts teachers share that make them impossible to replace. There will never be a computer program that could replace what Miss Carter gave us. This week is Teacher Appreciation Week, it’s a time to celebrate our educators and thank them for their time and dedication to educating our children. As I reflect on how grateful I am for some of the teachers who have touched my life, as well as those who have taught my children, I am frustrated by what seems like a concerted effort by some legislators to disrespect educators and public education. Last month, Congressman Derrick Van Orden and his colleagues passed the “Parent’s Bill of Rights.” He used social media to claim, “parents have a right to know.” This political theater is a redundant, divisive bill that undermines our schools, our administrators and our teachers by creating a narrative of distrust. I am not sure how things were done in Lake Oswego, Oregon, where Van Orden grew up and attended high school, but out here in rural Wisconsin our teachers, administrators and school board members are our friends, our neighbors and our family members, we trust them to make smart choices. School board are elected officials and the meetings are open to the public, often with online viewing options. A parent can request to check their child’s educational material at any time and many schools have curriculum posted on their websites for anyone to view. Board of Education minutes are posted on school websites and, at our school, the minute briefs are published in the local newspaper. Everyone is encouraged to attend annual meetings and budget reviews. In my experience teachers and administration have been very accessible and open to addressing concerns. Please take some time this week to reach out and thank our educators. Teaching isn’t an easy job and they deserve respect, not attacks from our legislators. We are fortunate to have very good schools and staff. For the sake of our communities, do some research on what is happening to public education these days. Let’s not rely on our brother’s-neighbor’s-cousin’s-kid’s-friend for information on what they are teaching in schools or believe the latest social media outrage, like the supposed litterboxes. Use reliable resources for information, have conversations and use common sense. Perhaps the best way to know exactly what they are doing in your local public school is to volunteer, run for school board or maybe become a coach or referee? I think they would be glad to have you.