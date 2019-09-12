The surveys regarding how the Kickapoo School District should move forward with repairing our swimming pool are on their way to our mailboxes. This survey was put together with the assistance of the school administration and a committee of members the board of education. I would urge everyone to take the time to study the survey and complete it. Hopefully the results will give a good idea of the level of commitment the community has towards repairing the pool. Please take into consideration there is a continued Griffin Fund to offset maintenance costs and there is possibility of substantial donations and grants to help with repairs. Reach out to school board members if you have questions or if you feel you are unable to fully convey your thoughts through the survey. It has been my experience that both the administration and the board members are very receptive to hearing from the community. You are also always welcome to attend school board meetings on the second Monday of each month. We have to let them know what we want to see happen.
The survey is in the form of a slim booklet, not in an envelope. Be sure you don’t miss it! Each adult in your household can take this anonymous survey regarding the school district but they must contact the school Administration office at 627-0102 for additional paper surveys or code# (to do it online). Each code# can only be used once. The survey asks about several different aspects of the school, not just the swimming pool. This is a survey, not a referendum. This is an opportunity for you to share your thoughts and opinions. Please take the time to fill out the survey so your voice can be heard. Be sure to utilize the comment sections if you feel you have more to share.
We are all fortunate to live in this beautiful area. In my lifetime both Readstown and Viola have declined in population and lost many businesses. It is exciting to see the local villages addressing this and actively working towards turning things around in a new and different way making our river towns safe and attractive. We have strong local businesses with good job opportunities but we need to address housing, daycare and other things that will help to grow our district. Doing away with important facilities like the swimming pool is not a step forward. We all need to get involved to help our elected officials make good decisions that move our community forward.
The swimming pool and the athletic facilities were initially donated by Lee Griffin, a 1909 graduate of Viola High School who went on to become the Chairman of the Board for Ginn & Company in Chicago. Mr. Griffin’s heart remained in the Kickapoo Valley and he wanted his legacy to be something that would benefit his home community, particular the young people. As an avid athlete he donated funds to create first-rate athletic facilities to be part of a new school built on beautiful property he donated just outside of Viola. When consolidation plans materialized (to include West Lima and Readstown) Mr. Griffin was anxious to include the larger district. “Boundary lines are not important in a project of this scope.” he said. He was intent on creating a facility that would develop both healthy minds and healthy bodies.
Mr. Griffin did not live to see the school that he had such a big part in creating, but he had in place a will that allowed his dreams to become a reality. In 1967 Kickapoo High School opened through the generosity of Lee Griffin, as well as his wife Helen who worked to continue his legacy. In addition to the generous initial donation the Griffins had the foresight to put in place a maintenance fund to care for the facilities he donated, which continue until 2035. At that time it is divided between four benefactors, of which Kickapoo High School is one. This fund is specifically earmarked to be used on the facilities Mr. Griffin donated.
The overwhelming majority of those community members I have spoken with, as well as many alumni, are firmly in support of saving the swimming pool. There was some thought that area senior citizens would be against fixing the pool that has not been the case at all. Many attended the meetings and clearly understood the health benefits for all community members, the importance of healthy recreation and, or course, the importance of knowing how to swim. People immediately began reaching out, interested in making donations. Despite the positive feed back it did not seem prudent to establish a donation fund until a concrete decision was made, as it would be difficult to refund donations.
Learning to swim is a life-saving skill. According to the US Swimming Foundation, 79 percent of children in families with household income less than $50,000 have no/low swimming ability and children who qualify for free or reduced school lunch programs are 63 percent less likely to have good swimming ability. Over 50% of the children at Kickapoo Area School qualify for the free or reduced school lunch program.
I understand and appreciate the concern of the predicted declining enrollment. My thought is that instead of taking away features that attract people to the district we ought to try to address the reasons for declining enrollment. There are many initiatives already in the works to bring affordable housing into several communities in the district, particularly those ravished by flooding. Talk with the Village Boards of both Readstown and Viola and you will see that there are serious plans for moving forward. More housing equals more enrollments. Many rural communities are seeing dwindling populations, but our particular area is blessed with several strong employers, which along with a good school district, is what allows communities to thrive.
As a current parent of students of Kickapoo Area Schools I know that our school is wonderful. We have a fiscally responsible administration and an amazing faculty who truly love our children. With a population of around 500 students our children develop a keen sense of pride, and an attitude and sense of personal possession and involvement not as easily found in larger schools. There is personal connection between students, parents, teachers, administrators, and the greater community. The school is the heart of our community. Mr. Griffin knew what he was doing investing in the beautiful location and creating the amazing facilities at our school.
The school is a place that brings our community together; a gathering place. The pool is something that can be used by everyone and has a unique way of bringing people of all ages and all economic statuses together in an equal environment. It literally creates community. Studies show that public places can foster attachment and spark economic growth. Strong residential attachment directly correlates with local GDP growth. The facilities at the school can help grow our community in substantial and positive ways.
Our community leaders are already hard at work planning how best to revitalize our small towns. This is an exciting time for our district. Any investments to the facilities of the school are a direct investment in the future of all our residents. It has the power to transform our community, generate even more pride and a sense of belonging that can help to create sustainable economic development and increased quality of life for everyone
Lee and Helen Griffin never had children yet they choose to leave all children a legacy that has benefited our unique community for 52 years. Certainly we as a community can work together to continue their vision.
