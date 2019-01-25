It was difficult for me to vote early for the November 2018 election.

I had to check with my county clerk and be sure I was meeting all requirements. But I was able to vote in this important election. It took me a few days to hear of the results, but I was encouraged that the people had spoken, especially here in Wisconsin.

Early in December, I heard the Legislature was planning to vote immediately on restricting the powers of the incoming administration.

I called my state senator to express my views on this, and then I tried to call my representative, but his phone was not answered and was not accepting messages.

My representative was voting on crucial measures and yet I could not express my opinion to him. After Wisconsinites had voted in November, the Legislature chose, in the dead of night, to strip powers from the incoming administration.

Where is our democracy?

Amy Crofts, Viroqua

