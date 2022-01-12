Lee D. Van Landuyt: Peach on Earth?

This Christmas season again provided a pathway to peace and salvation. Christians around the world have just celebrated the birth of Jesus, the Prince of Peace. Advent highlighted Hope, Peace, Joy, and Love. The New Testament stresses: love, compassion, and forgiveness. Christians are asked to live these ideals every day of their lives; not just on Sundays. These are basic rules to guide humankind no matter what their belief system may be.

We have been given the blueprint to overcome our self-indulgence, fearful, and destructive tendencies. But unfortunately, persons indulging in violence, selfishness, and greed are constantly in the news. Some religious leaders preach that people they disagree with are “going to hell.” Corporate welfare raises no objection; but, helping people in need are treated as a burden. Politicians are currently creating laws to limit voting rights to gain political power. Denying women’s rights, glorifying murderers, and supporting anarchy are the objective for too many malcontents. Are these Christian ideals? I think not!

Will we love our neighbor despite their color, sexual orientation, religious belief, or political affiliation? Will we show compassion? Will we serve others? Will we welcome the stranger? Will we be truthful? Will we spread joy? Will we live up to this season’s expectations?

Are we guilty of preaching love and practicing hate? Will we lift one another up or will we destroy one another? Our track record as a nation is unsettling. Will you help to make a lasting positive change? I will.

Lee D. Van Landuyt, Hillsboro

