You may think that a County Judge does not really matter. As a psychotherapist, I often work with people who are involved in the court system, and I can tell you firsthand that it does matter. It matters deeply to the little girl who was abused, to the person who became addicted to opioids after surgery and needs a second chance, and it matters to the woman who needs protection as she leaves a home with domestic violence.

Ultimately, it matters deeply to all of us. A County Judge has a huge impact on our community’s well-being. We, as a county, need a judge who understands the particularities and nuances that come up in family, criminal, and drug courts, and in interpersonal disputes. Angela Palmer-Fisher has had a broad range of courtroom experiences that have prepared her to be the right Judge for Vernon County Circuit Court.

I have had the honor of working with Angela in her role as Guardian ad Litem. She understands that there is no one-size-fits-all way to approach a case. She understands that you must look at all the factors, evidence and players through a clear lens each time, and weigh what is in the best interest of our most vulnerable citizens. Angela is the judge that Vernon County needs. I hope you will join me and vote for Angela on April 4th!

Susan Townsley, LCSW, Clinic Director, Stonehouse Counseling, Viroqua