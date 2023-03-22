Many of us never think much about who is the judge here in Vernon County. The thing is, besides perhaps a wedding or an adoption, court cases are often unexpected, stressful and sometimes frightening situations. It might not be you; maybe it's your child, your spouse, your friend or your neighbor.

Regardless of what situation lands you in court, you would want the person sitting on the bench to look at you, or your loved one, with respect and without preconceived notions. You would want someone with an even-keeled temperament, someone who will allow you to be heard. Someone who know the law and will be just and fair. I believe that Angela Palmer-Fisher will be exactly that kind of a judge and that is why I am voting for her on April 4th.