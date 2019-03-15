We would like to register our support for Angie Lawrence, who is running in the Viroqua Area School District board election, coming up on April 2. In the 23 years we have known Angie, and in the 12 years she has served on the school board, we have witnessed her dedication to improving the welfare and educational experience for students and staff in the Viroqua Area School District. She has touched the lives of many students, often being instrumental in changing their lives with her support and encouragement. She knows school law, school policies and procedures, and has a vision for curriculum improvement.
She worked tirelessly to raise money outside of the limited school budget to renovate our sports facilities. The schools now face a dire need for repairs and updating of our aging facilities. Angie has the experience and ability to work with our legislators on both sides of the aisle, as well as with board members and people in the community who might have a different point of view. She listens to everyone fairly and works to find a compromise.
In our politicized world, with limited budgets for schools, these qualities are essential for a school board member.
We believe Angie is especially qualified to continue to serve on our school board, and deserves our highest recommendation.
Paul Bergquist and Carole Austin, Viroqua
