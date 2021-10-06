Letter to the editor: Angie Lawrence is devoted to the community

“There are those that look at things that are, and ask, why? I dream of things that never were and ask, why not?” This quote by Shaw came to me as I have been contemplating what Angie Lawrence has meant to our community.

Angie has been instrumental in many of the projects that now define our beautiful area of Wisconsin. She spearheaded the fund drive to privately raise $2 million to rebuild our school and community sports complex. She helped plan and raise money for our state-of-the art library. She has been a driving force on the Viroqua Area Foundation, increasing its treasury by $3 million while giving hundreds of scholarships to students. With her assistance, the Foundation helped fund Thanksgiving dinners, stocked the food pantry, supported law enforcement fundraisers, and raised money to build the fire training tower, to name just a few worthy projects. Currently, Angie is involved in developing a community child care center for the young children of working families. While doing all this important work, she further serves the community in her role as a member of the board of directors of both Western Technical College and the Viroqua Area School District. She is ceaselessly advocating for students of all ages and abilities.