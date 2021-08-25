Letter to the editor: Animal cruelty is not family friendly

Animal cruelty is not family friendly
I am in complete agreement with the reader from Viroqua regarding hog wrestling. It is not family friendly, it is cruelty to animals.
Are we really expected to accept terrorizing animals as being a good time? The animal is totally going to suffer, it is confined 100% going to lose so the end result is already determined. Where is the fun, where is the challenge for either the critter or the human? I thought we were more civilized than this. Where is the Humane Society to have allowed this to occur?
Carson LaBelle, Viroqua