I have just become aware of a meeting at the Vernon County Courthouse on Tuesday morning, May 14 at 8:30 a.m. on the permitting of more cell towers throughout our county. Is there a real need? Are they safe? The latest 5G wireless technology relies on the deployment of many more new antennas and transmitters that are clustered lower to the ground and closer to homes and schools.
Last week Sen. Blumenthal when questioned the representatives from the 5G wireless technology industry at a congressional hearing, they admitted that there were no scientific studies done on the technology that addressed health and safety issues, that the industry has not budgeted for independent studies, and has not done any studies. Sen. Blumenthal summed up with “so we’re flying blind here with regard to health and safety.”
Let us not sit by and let industry representatives “sell” our county board representatives on a technology grid that has potential risks due to more towers that are closer together and shorter, spreading more microwaves into our environment. If we can’t attend the meeting, we can each call our representative to express our concerns.
Mary Christenson, Readstown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.