Be informed about cellphone towers
Is your neighborhood going to have a new cellphone tower? I urge you to check now. More that 15 permits are in progress for Bug Tussel Wireless (from Green Bay) to build cell towers in Vernon County.
Local citizens have concerns about a variety of health issues from cell tower emissions. Caution is needed. The proposed number of towers and the close proximity between towers poses a new untested situation. What risk factors might exist for the health of our children and our elders? What about out local and migratory birds and wildlife? What other environmental concerns should be at the forefront of this discussion?
I also have grave concerns about property values on properties adjacent or near a cellphone tower. Moreover, what about the transparency of the process? Landowners who agree to have a cell tower built on their land may not be fully apprised of legal issues. Contracts being signed with Bug Tussel last at least 30 years.
On May 14, I attended a public hearing by Vernon County Zoning. About 50 concerned citizens attended. The Bug Tussel spokesman gave his presentation and citizens expressed a variety of concerns. At the end, action on four pending permits was delayed until June 11.
Please check with your neighbors, your township, and the Vernon County Zoning Board regarding upcoming meetings. Ask for information and transparency. Informed citizens area must if we are to retain the uniqueness of Vernon County and a quality environment.
Idelle Fauske, Genoa
