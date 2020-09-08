Letter to the editor: Be kind to clerks; register soon to vote

Be kind to your clerk! If you don’t want to go to the polls and want to be sure you get a ballot on time, register online soon. Ballots are mailed out first week in October.
Let's not overwhelm our public servants with too many last-minute requests, Go to: myvote.wi.gov to register to vote for the first time or to get your ballot in the mail if you are registered already.
You can deliver it to your clerk if your voting place allows that, or drop your ballot off day of election, or mail it of course. Try to mail it a week before election at least. Mail is slower these days.
But most importantly, vote.
Vote in honor of the veterans that fought for our for democracy and the freedom to vote. Vote for the women and African Americans who had to fight for their right to vote. If you care about the environment, vote. If you care about our parks and public lands and water, vote. If Black lives matter to you, vote. Even if you are not excited about some of the candidates, vote.
There are no innocent bystanders here. You are voting for change or you are allowing the status quo to rule. “All it takes for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing.” Abraham Lincoln
Don’t procrastinate. Call a friend and commit to voting and hold each other accountable.
Go to the website now, before you get busy with something else.
With prayers for peace, tolerance, civil society, science and kindness.
Ilana Pestcoe, Viroqua
