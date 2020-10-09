Letter to the editor: Biden will protect you

After nine months of pandemic and the crash of our economy, Trump refuses to take responsibility for the 200,000-plus deaths in the United States. Joe Biden has a plan to help us heal when he is sworn in in January. But even more pressing than the issue of the state of our country both health-wise and economy-wise, is the threat of the Trump Administration to eliminate social programs like Social Security.
For example, Trump signed an executive order that paused collection of FICA tax, which funds these programs. “He announced that if reelected, he would ‘terminate’ the payroll tax that funds Social Security and the payroll tax that supports the hospital insurance piece of Medicare.” (Tax Policy Center – Urban Institute & Brookings Institute). It is estimated that if that happens, the program may be depleted entirely by 2023, and some people who are retired may have little or no income.
In addition, younger people may never reap the benefits of paying into FICA. Joe Biden promised he will protect these programs. He will raise income tax, but only for those earning more than $400,000 a year. Increased taxes will help to shrink the huge national debt that is so out of control because of Trump’s lack of leadership during the pandemic. It is clear which candidate wants the country to heal and become whole again – Joe Biden. Trump has failed. The clear choice for our next president is Joe Biden.
Christine Leinberger, Westby
