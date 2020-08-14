Letter to the editor: Celebrate women's suffrage by voting

Hooray for us! Women got the right to vote on Aug. 26, 1920 when the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified by the states, after 72 years of parades, protests and lobbying of Congress and the state legislatures by women suffragettes.
So we should do four things to celebrate:
1. Vote in every primary and general election for local, county, state and federal candidates.
2. Be sure your voter registration is up-to-date.
3. Find out which candidates support three issues which you care most about. Don't believe anything you see or here during the last 10 days before any election.
4. Vote early. Wisconsin makes it so easy to vote early by absentee ballot or go to the city clerk's office ahead of time.
But do participate. Your opinion matters and your vote counts.
Elizabeth (Betty) Havlik, Hillsboro
