Congratulations to Gov.-elect Tony Evers on a great victory. It was so heartwarming to many.
Now is the time to turn our attention to issues that need to be addressed sooner rather than later. The most important to the process of democracy is to change the awful redistricting in Wisconsin.
Redistricting is so easy -- and so important.
Each and every one of us citizens deserve to be represented equally on very level -- local, state and Congress.
Please join me in demanding that every candidate that I vote for from now on will commit to proper redistricting and make that commitment in writing.
All that is needed is to follow the Iowa model that designs maps that are compact, contiguous and as nearly as equal in population as possible (as required by federal law).
Just divide the state population by the 99 seats in the State Assembly, then make neat little squares with the same number of people in each district. Don't worry about city or county lines -- legislators are to represent people, not geography.
Just think of al the money saved by not having to pay lawyers to draw a map that may or may not be accepted by the courts.
This is the bedrock of our democracy. Let us make it happen now.
Betty Havlik, Hillsboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.