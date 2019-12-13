Letter to the editor: Climate crisis cannot be ignored

Last week I helped carry a coffin-bound Earth through the Twinklefest parade.
Some said that our action was disrespectful because Twinklefest is a revered tradition, and I get that. But I also feel confused and saddened by the general lack of concern about climate destabilization and the alarming decline of life on the planet. Fish in the river, deer in the woods, sandy beaches, birds in the trees, harvest in the fall, a safe, beautiful world where our children can someday raise their children — are not these things vastly more sacred than Twinklefest? And yet, every day we ignore the climate crisis, it becomes more likely that we will lose these things forever, and sooner than you think. If you think I am exaggerating, please attend our presentation at the Commons at 7 p.m. on Dec. 13.
Where is the outrage, sadness and grief that would naturally attend the planetary situation we find ourselves in? I refuse to believe that the wide-scale lack of response is due to apathy. Rather, it is too scary to look directly at what we stand to lose.
I am not by nature one that rains on parades. I am not a chicken little, or a cult member. I love Christmas. I love children. But when my children are my age, I want to be able to look them in the eye and say I did what I could to preserve the living world, that I was even willing to rattle some cages.
Daniel Yildirim, Viroqua