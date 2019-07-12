I have always known this was a caring community. After being hit by a foul ball at the Park Bowl last week, everyone went into action. Colton Fox was on the scene right away with napkins and ice because my head was bleeding. People helped me down the bleacher and an ambulance was called. Everyone showed great concern and care, taking care of my dog and my car! The Park Bowl had all the appropriate supplies to clean up the blood that I left. The Legion team signed the ball I was hit with -- a great souvenir of a memorable evening. Thanks to a wonderful community!
Kim Littel, Viroqua
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.