Letter to the editor: Community helps re-enactments be successful

The Westby History Alive Project Board extends a huge "tusen takk" to the following for helping our organization accomplish its very successful fifth annual "Tree in the Street," followed by its first annual “Santa Comes on Firetruck Plus Holiday Movie” re-enactments on Dec. 11.

Coon Valley and Westby elementary schools; Vernon County Times and editor, Angie Cina; Sunrise Orchards, Gays Mills; WCCU, Westby; Santa (aka Joe Melcher, Viroqua); Westby-Christiana Fire Department - Chief Spencer Lee and fire truck driver Joe Devine; Westby Police Department - Chief Scott Stuber, Sgt. Shea Bjerkos and Officer Patrick Kahabka; 2022 Syttende Mai Royalty Brynn Thunsteadt, Mora Martine and Marissa Klum; 2022 Snowflake Royalty Kenzie Morey and Madi Sloane; New Directions Real Estate; Gary Gilbertson; HAP on-site “elves" Chris Chroninger and Anita Hagen.

With the 60-plus in attendance for the entire afternoon, many of whom asked if HAP is planning to do these two events in 2023, our board has only to nail down which Sunday in December 2023 and it’ll then be a “go for sure!”

Dave Amundson, president, History Alive Project Board