Letter to the editor: Community support helps Lions' beneficiaries

With the cancellation of the Vernon County Fair, the Lions faced a year with no funds to award to community activities. Instead, the Lions tried a “LionBurger Drive Through” at the Vernon County Fairgrounds on Wednesdays in September
Because of impressive community support, the Lions expect to fund virtually all the activities and groups that rely on Lions support in the coming year. A partial list includes a donation to the food pantry, Toys for Tots, Stuff the Bus (student supplies), Boys and Girls Badger State, annual fireworks, three scholarships for Viroqua High School seniors, Honors Night at the high school. Last school year the Lions tested over 2,700 students for vision problems in area schools. Lions expect to do the same this year. The Lions also support state and national activities including support for our Wisconsin free camp for disabled students and Leader Dog training for the blind.
The Lions would like to thank the Vernon County Fair for use of the grounds, the Viroqua Fire Department for their fryer, Quillin's and particularly Mike Quillin for a substantial donation and Viroqua resident Dave Mithum for a substantial donation so a new fryer could be purchased.
Please remember Lions membership is not restricted to just us old folks. Women and couples are strongly encouraged. Join with a group of friends. Participating in a service club is a great way to strengthen the bonds between people and help build a stronger community. Call Wayne Sherry 606-4105 or Bob Jackson 606-6058 for membership information.
Bob Jackson, Viroqua Lions Club
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!