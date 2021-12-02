Letter to the editor: Consider helping homeless pets

The Driftless Humane Society located in Viroqua serves homeless pets from around the Vernon County area. The shelter cares for surrendered or stay dogs and cats for months and sometimes years. Sadly, some pets have also been victims of cruelty or neglect and require immediate care and veterinarian services upon arrival.

The shelter exists because of the generosity of the community and is primarily supported through financial contributions, fundraising, and donated supplies, materials and services. The work of volunteers is essential in socializing resident pets, providing exercise, grooming, and undertaking repairs, seasonal landscape maintenance and snow shoveling.

The shelter is appreciative of every donation and it is noteworthy to mention our community youth who donate birthday money, and raise awareness of the plight of homeless animals with their summer lemonade stands and school fundraising drives such as Pennies for Pets, Coins for Cats, and Dollars for Dogs.

Finding a permanent or even foster home this holiday season is an annual goal and for the remainder of 2021 all adoptable cats will have a reduced fee of $25. For those pets remaining at the shelter we hope individuals and businesses will consider making a sustaining donation during this season of giving. Additionally, we will be launching an upcoming “Friendraiser” annual campaign to help our shelter continue this important work.

To view pets available for adoption and to learn more about donating supplies, financial support, or volunteering, please visit the shelter’s website: driftlesshumanesociety.com

May you have a happy holiday season!

Linzi Gronning, volunteer and board member

