Letter to the editor: Consider leaders' values before voting

Some of us are Republicans, some Democrats, some neither. But we are all human beings and have much in common. We want to care for our families and friends, be free of worry about where our next meal is coming from, free to pursue our interests and passions. We generally respect the values of honesty, fairness, ethical and moral behavior.
A democracy attempts to give voice to all people, to allow discussion of contentious issues and find solutions we can all live with. Before voting this fall, please consider whether the leaders you choose share your values and can keep our democracy working.
Louise Luedtke, Viroqua
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!