 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Corporations corrupt government
0 comments

Letter to the editor: Corporations corrupt government

  • 0

We as Americans have allowed the corporations to corrupt our government.

Our politicians have adjusted to this reality and maintained the status quo. We are facing a new reality of the use of much less fossil fuels by necessity.

The survival of our planet depends on the vision to deal with a radical change to our unsustainable lifestyle. The longer we delay with leaders who want to turn back the clock the more difficult the future becomes.

Kent Gallaway, Readstown

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News