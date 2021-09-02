Letter to the editor: COVID is the enemy

COVID is the enemy

COVID-19 and its virulent mutations is a real threat to humanity. Pandemics of the past have been successfully confronted by a united human concern and world-wide cooperation. Unfortunately, there are an excessive number of unreliable and disreputable sources of misinformation. Instead, we are bombarded by opinion-based disinformation masquerading as fact. Facts and opinions are frequently indistinguishable. The goal of these sources is to score political points while destroying our democratic form of government from within. Reliable information comes from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The Russian, Chinese, North Korean autocrats, as well as other anti-democratic individuals and organizations, gleefully inundate our airwaves, our printed sources, and social media with misleading information that feeds a fearful and misinformed public.

COVID is the enemy! It is not a political issue. A disease is not political. It is an equal opportunity killer. COVID is not an individual rights issue. Individual rights are only possible as a result of society’s collective rights. We are each responsible to and for the well-being of one another. If society suffers due to the arrogance of self-indulgent individuals or groups, everyone loses.