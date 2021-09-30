Letter to the editor: Crawford County health department supportive during COVID case

Crawford County health department supportive during COVID case

I am sharing a heartfelt thanks to the Crawford County Health Department staff for their support during the time I had COVID, from the positive test until I was well recovered. It was immensely helpful to know that the health department staff were reading the surveys from the state I filled out twice daily. When my symptoms got worse, they called with support and encouragement to contact my doctor and her nurse, who also were a great help.

I am vaccinated, and got a break-through COVID case after five months of my second shot. I am grateful for that vaccination, as it likely kept my symptoms “mild,” which means I did not get hospitalized. Symptoms were strong, including fever, sweats, cough, fatigue, and a complete loss of smell. Smell is beginning to return.

I urge all to get vaccinated. Wear masks in public places. And for those who get any symptoms or may have been exposed, get tested. Quarantine the 10 days needed if you test positive. Together, we can reduce cases and protect one another.

Again, thank you to the health department, and to the other county health departments for your tireless efforts in support of our health.

Edie Ehlert, Ferryville

