Letter to the editor: Democracy should help little guy, too

Someone said to me recently, “I don’t even know what liberals are thinking!” Here’s what Democrats, at least, are thinking. We want an America where:
- No one goes hungry.
- No one goes homeless.
- No one faces financial ruin because of severe illness.
- No one is denied civil rights because of who they are.
- We and our environment are protected from the poisonous effects of pollution.
The fruits of Capitalism should be spread out, not stacked up. If “All men [and women] are created equal” – the Declaration of Independence – it seems like something is out of whack when the top 1% has almost as much wealth as the bottom 90%.
Conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2010 that corporations have the same political rights as individual citizens (Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission). Now, corporate campaign donations basically make bribery legal; Republicans defend this as “Free Speech”! Corporations get results:
- Big oil and coal get laws hindering the development of clean energy;
- Big drug and insurance companies get laws giving them free rein to hike prices, while Americans pay more per capita for health care than any other developed country.
- Working people get paltry tax cuts while the 1% get tax loopholes that siphon millions from our schools, roads, and other important services.
The GOP says “Democratic reforms will cost too much”; fact is, not making those reforms already costs us way too much.
Let’s make democracy work for us, not billionaires. Vote Democratic.
Don Foy, La Farge