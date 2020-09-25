Letter to the editor: Democrats have served the people

Let's take a long-range view of issues before this next election and remember which political party has served the people of this country over the years:
FDR gave us Social Security in 1935.
LBJ signed Medicare, Civil Rights and Voting Rights bills in 1964 and 1965.
Barack Obama delivered the Affordable Care Act giving health-care insurance to millions of people in 2014.
Democratic Sen. Hubert Humphrey taught us that the purpose of government is to help all of the people all of the time.
Modern technology has made it possible to cobble together fake ads by taking a few words from several speeches to make it sound like something that the candidate said. We need old Paul Harvey around again to tell "the rest of the story."
Wisconsin makes it very easy to cast your vote before Election Day, either in person at the city clerk's office or absentee voting by mail.
Your opinion matters and your vote counts.
Elizabeth (Betty) Havlik, Hillsboro
