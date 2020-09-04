Letter to the editor: Don't let 'ugly' mailers influence critical thinking

I want to address something that has unfortunately become a common campaign tactic. I’m already receiving nearly daily ugly mailers and I’ve gotten several “survey” or “polling” calls, which are really just thinly veiled smear attacks. I want to address the method of campaigning and challenge everyone to not let it influence your critical thinking.
When you receive these dark and ugly messages, take a moment to think about what they represent and what is the goal of this misinformation. If you have any questions about the content of any ads you see or hear, especially in local races, reach out to the candidate and talk to them about it. Most candidates have their phone number or email easily located on their campaign materials or websites. If they don’t, we have to wonder why. Campaigns should be about showing what makes someone the best person to represent our district and not about denigrating someone’s opponent.
Millions of dollars are wasted on this nonsense every campaign cycle. We are all sick of it. Why not campaign with integrity and quit allowing outside stakeholders with nefarious interests to manipulate our views without having the decency to even show us who they are, hiding behind big corporate PACs. Let’s all make an effort to take back common sense and civility. Let’s not let fear mongering and outright lies taint our views. We’re better than this. Let’s call them out, let’s not believe the rhetoric and let’s throw those mailers in the trash where they belong!
Kristina M. Reser-Jaynes, Readstown
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!