Letter to the editor: Driftless Bio-region deserves protection

The Kickapoo River watershed, central to the Driftless Bio-region in southwest Wisconsin, is a major environmental corridor. When the Wisconsin River is frozen over, eagles and other birds fly up the Kickapoo to forage for fish where the river still runs ice-free.

If you are a farmer, fisher, hunter, hiker, or someone who enjoys the peace, quiet and healthy air of this region, please join the effort to protect it from possible water, air, and soil toxins that imperial this region, wildlife, and human health.

The proposed expansion of Roth Feeder Pig into the largest hog CAFO (Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation) in the state by adding a new facility to their operation imperils this region. The Kickapoo watershed includes Monroe, Vernon, Richland and Crawford counties, with contaminants going into the Wisconsin and Mississippi rivers. A group of concerned citizens have petitioned the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to do an Environmental Impact Statement to investigate this issue.

If you live, farm or recreate here in the Driftless, or enjoy sharing your land with friends and relatives, please call or write your representatives, the Attorney General’s office and the DNR to encourage the DNR to do their work of research to protect our air, land and water from harm.

Kathleen Tigerman, Steuben

